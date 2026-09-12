Williams, Horner caught in awkward timing controversies

Two timing controversies have emerged around the Madrid GP weekend, involving Williams’ retro livery and Christian Horner’s forthcoming autobiography.

Williams unveiled a mainly white design inspired by the team’s 1981 constructors’ triumph, which involved racing at Jarama near Madrid.

But he historical reference has drawn criticism because of the wider sponsorship background attached to that era. A company belonging to the Bin Laden family sponsored Williams at the time, and one version of the team’s cars even carried the ’Bin Laden’ name.

That made the tribute especially sensitive because Madrid practice took place on September 11 - exactly 25 years after the terrorist attacks in the United States.

Motorsport commentator Will Buxton questioned the decision.

"I love retro liveries," he is quoted as saying.

"However, I’m not sure if the timing is right. It is a very delicate moment in world history and an incredibly momentous event."

"And I am not convinced that it is right to use this paint scheme - no matter how well-intentioned, how beautiful and how magical this historical paint scheme may be."

Meanwhile, Bild reports that former Red Bull boss Horner has caused fresh irritation inside Red Bull over the publication date of his autobiography, Drive.

The book is due to be released on October 22 - the anniversary of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz’s death in 2022.

Bild says Horner’s camp "vehemently denied" choosing the date deliberately and insisted he had no influence over the decision.

According to the report, publisher Bantam selected the date.

But Bild says Red Bull does not accept that explanation.

"They are convinced that Horner could very well have exerted influence," the newspaper reported.

"The Briton’s behaviour is seen as disrespectful."

Bild also reports that Horner’s account of his 2025 dismissal will feature prominently in the book, suggesting the tensions surrounding his exit are not over yet.