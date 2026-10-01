Sepang ready as ’Bahrain GP’ draws huge crowd

Sepang is ready for Formula 1’s return this weekend, with organisers expecting around 100,000 three-day ticket sales for the relocated Bahrain GP.

Sepang International Circuit CEO Azhan Shafriman Hanif told Bernama that around 95,000 tickets had already been sold, with only about 3,000 remaining.

"This is a figure we have never seen before in terms of ticket sales," he said.

The circuit had less than two months to prepare after Malaysia was selected to host the Bahrain round following its earlier cancellation because of geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

"It has been a roller coaster moment for all of us," he continued.

"All this while, we have been homologated as an F1 Grade 1 circuit. To elevate it to the level of an F1 event, it takes a lot of effort from all parties."

Azhan said the circuit is now fully prepared.