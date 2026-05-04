Hamilton pushes for engine help, Ferrari has ’best car’

Lewis Hamilton has openly called for Ferrari to benefit from Formula 1’s looming ADUO engine balancing decision, insisting the team’s weakness lies not in the chassis but in power.

"What we desperately need is an engine upgrade because it’s very tough for us right now to compete against the power of Red Bull and Mercedes," he said after Miami.

"Both have a big advantage over us. Otherwise we have a great car, perhaps the best, so we need to solve this problem."

"If we succeed we could really be even more in the fight for victories."

The comments come as the FIA prepares to decide which manufacturers will be allowed extra development freedom under the controversial ADUO rules - a move strongly opposed by Toto Wolff, who believes only Honda should qualify.

Hamilton’s stance contrasts with that position, effectively arguing Ferrari should also be included.

Despite significant upgrades in Miami, the seven-time world champion admitted rivals made bigger gains.

"The team has done a tremendous job of implementing these updates. It’s a step forward, but others have done the same," he said.

"I heard that McLaren introduced updates that worked even better than they expected. We haven’t had that effect."

"They’re doing something differently - Mercedes, McLaren, and Red Bull have a different approach to the front wing than we do."

"It’s about the concept. If you look at their wing and ours, it’s clearly different. I’m not sure if that’s the whole reason, but I’m interested in what this concept actually does."

On track, the result fell short of expectations.

"I’m not comfortable in sixth place - it’s not the result I’m aiming for," Hamilton said.

He also raised concerns about Ferrari’s tools.

"Honestly, I think the simulator is taking me in the wrong direction," Hamilton admitted.

"Maybe it’s time to give it up for now."

Teammate Charles Leclerc showed stronger pace and was close to the podium before a late spin cost him dearly.

Team boss Frederic Vasseur, however, played down the idea that the engine alone explains Ferrari’s situation.

"It’s a question of the package, not just the engine," he said.

"We have to work on everything. But we can fight for the title until the last race. The important thing is to have the pace to fight for the win."

"We have some problems to fix, but we know what to do."