Nordschleife tragedy casts spotlight on Verstappen hobby

A fatal crash at the Nurburgring has cast a harsh spotlight on the risks of endurance racing - just as Max Verstappen continues to spend time at the track during the Formula 1 break.

Finnish driver Juha Miettinen, 66, died after a multi-car incident during an NLS race at the Nordschleife, reportedly triggered by fluid on the track at the high-speed Klostertal section.

Verstappen’s teammate Lucas Auer was circulating in their Red Bull-livered Mercedes AMG at the time.

"There was a very big crash," driver Misha Charoudin told Viaplay.

"Someone left fluid behind and I think six or seven cars crashed into each other. "You approach that stretch at 220 kilometres-per-hour and if you can’t brake..."

The FIA reacted with a statement of condolence.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends and everyone involved in the event."

Verstappen, who was in the pits at the time of the incident, also responded.

"Shocked by what happened today. Motorsport is something we all love, but in times like this it is a reminder of how dangerous it can be," he wrote on Instagram.

The incident inevitably raises questions about Red Bull allowing its star driver to pursue such high-risk activities away from Formula 1.

However, GPDA chairman Alexander Wurz says Verstappen is far from alone in wanting to explore endurance racing.

"Max isn’t alone in his newfound passion for the Nurburgring and endurance racing - Alonso has already set an example," he told Speed Week.

"Le Mans is interesting and desirable for everyone. I think it’s great that he has the opportunity to race endurance races in GT.

"I suspect Max isn’t alone in this. Several of his colleagues probably want the same thing."

Indeed, George Russell admitted he understands the appeal - even as speculation continues about Verstappen’s long-term F1 future.

"I can understand why driving on the Nordschleife puts a huge smile on his face," he said.

"I’ve done hundreds of laps in the simulator and I’d love to have the chance to race there someday, but my goal now is to be Formula 1 world champion.

"If I had four titles already, I’d probably be doing the same thing. He’s at a different stage of his career. I think you’d understand if he left and you’d understand if he stayed."