Mercedes seeks McLaren clues as Ferrari waits on engine ruling

Mercedes is reportedly seeking answers from customer team McLaren following the Woking outfit’s dramatic pace breakthrough in Miami.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Mercedes engineers have asked McLaren for more information about how the team is managing the latest specification of the Mercedes power unit - particularly the software side.

The irony is notable because earlier this season McLaren figures had complained they were receiving little guidance from Mercedes about how best to exploit the complex new 2026 systems.

Miami strongly underlined the current pecking order among engine manufacturers. La Gazzetta dello Sport said McLaren’s leap forward came not only from upgrades, but also because "it seems that in Woking they have learned to understand and manage the software."

That has now reportedly triggered fresh interest from Mercedes itself.

Meanwhile, Ferrari is increasingly focused on the FIA’s looming ADUO decision, which could allow underperforming manufacturers to close the gap.

La Gazzetta believes the benchmark is now obvious.

"These are correction margins determined based on the deficit detected by the best engine," the newspaper wrote. "The Mercedes, if there were any doubts."

"The intervention window is between 2 and 4 percent. We’ll soon find out how much the Reds can tweak their engine."

Other Italian media add that Ferrari is already preparing a possible Belgian GP upgrade package if ADUO concessions are granted.

Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur insists the title fight is not over despite Mercedes-powered teams pulling clear in Miami. "Verstappen was in contention for the title last year, winning from Monza," he said.

"I still believe in the championship."

2016 world champion Nico Rosberg also thinks Ferrari remains close to a breakthrough.

"They’re missing something to get the wins, but they’ve done a great job compared to last year," the former Mercedes driver said.

"I think they’ll soon be back winning Grands Prix."

Rosberg also said Lewis Hamilton finally appears more comfortable after his difficult first Ferrari season in 2025. "Now he seems to have finally adapted," the German said.