Weber ’speechless’ after Todt’s Schumacher admission

Willi Weber has reacted with shock and dismay after Jean Todt admitted that Michael Schumacher deliberately caused two of the most controversial incidents of his career.

Former Ferrari boss Todt recently acknowledged that Schumacher’s moves at Jerez 1997 and Monaco 2006 were intentional - a major shift from Ferrari’s stance at the time.

But Weber, Schumacher’s long-time former manager, was stunned by the timing and tone of the comments.

"I’m speechless. Why would he say something like that? And especially in Michael’s difficult situation," Weber told Kolner Express.

Schumacher has been out of the public eye since his devastating skiing accident in 2013.

Weber strongly defended the seven-time world champion’s character.

"Anyone who knows Michael knows there was no malicious intent behind it. It was a tough but necessary manoeuvre to defend his position and thus also the potential title," he said of the Jerez 1997 championship finale.

"We’ve seen much more aggressive manoeuvres in the World Championship fight. Just think of Ayrton Senna against Alain Prost."

Even the infamous Monaco qualifying incident - where Schumacher stopped his car at Rascasse, triggering yellow flags - was not deliberate, Weber insists.

"Where would we end up if even a seven-time world champion like Michael wasn’t allowed to make any mistakes?" he said.

Weber also questioned Todt’s motives in revisiting the incidents so many years later.

"That was so long ago and has been thoroughly analysed. Is he trying to retroactively absolve himself of something?"

The German revealed he no longer has contact with his former Ferrari colleague.

"I no longer have any contact with Jean - I broke it off after the accident because it would only have reminded me of Michael’s sad fate.

"New things keep coming up for me too, causing me grief."