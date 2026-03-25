Wolff hits back as Marko reveals 2026 concerns

Toto Wolff has defended Formula 1’s controversial 2026 regulations amid renewed criticism from Dr Helmut Marko, as the debate over the new era continues to intensify.

When asked about the growing backlash, the Mercedes boss insisted the picture is not as one-sided as some suggest.

"Not everyone’s complaining, but some drivers are having problems with the complex electronic management," Wolff told Osterreich.

"The main target group, however, is the fans, and over 90 percent of them think we now have entertaining racing - entertaining and exciting."

Wolff also rejected the idea that Formula 1 should have stuck with its previous formula.

"In sports, you always have to evolve," he said.

"You should respect both sides - the opinions of the traditionalists who want the sport to stay the way it used to be, and those of the new fans who say ’We actually like it the way it is now, and that’s how it should stay.’

"We have to evaluate what’s best for F1 and its fans. At the moment, we see a clear direction."

With Mercedes currently leading the field, Wolff also dismissed concerns that the championship could become predictable.

"The first two races paint a completely different picture," he said.

"I’m not worried that it could get boring. We have good pace, but so does Ferrari. McLaren will catch up, and the others will quickly learn about engine management.

"We’re seeing extremely exciting and spectacular racing not only at the front between us and Ferrari, but also in the midfield with the most overtaking manoeuvres."

However, he did acknowledge one area that could be improved.

"What we might still be able to refine is the qualifying format, where we should reduce the energy management a bit. That’s something we’re working on."

Wolff also played down criticism from Marko directly.

"The doctor is a traditionalist. One has to respect his opinion," he said.

Marko, however, has not softened his stance. "No," the retired Red Bull advisor replied when asked if he has warmed to the new Formula 1.

"It lives and dies by the Ferrari show at the start. If you take that away, there’s not much going on.

"Most of the overtaking manoeuvres are just passing. But it’s still early in the season, maybe it’ll change."

Even so, Marko acknowledged Mercedes’ current strength.

"Mercedes is in a class of its own. And they’re not even showing everything," he said.

Marko acknowledged Antonelli’s Shanghai breakthrough but said George Russell remains the more likely title contender for now.

"Everything points to Russell - he has the experience," he said.

As for Red Bull, Marko insisted the situation is not yet lost despite a difficult start.

"Red Bull is known for being able to catch up quickly and effectively. So, anything is still possible," he said.

"The good thing is that the two April races have been cancelled, which gives them even more time."