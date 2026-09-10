Sainz sees hope for controversial 2026 rules

Carlos Sainz says Formula 1’s controversial 2026 regulations may yet develop into a much better spectacle, even as leading drivers continue to question how much skill the new energy-based racing demands.

One criticism, divulged by Max Verstappen this week, is that the cars are comparatively easy for newcomers to adapt to because traditional advantages such as braking technique and corner entry have been diluted by energy management and push-button overtaking.

Sainz, however, says the picture is more nuanced.

"There’s a huge difference between last year’s F1 and this year’s," he said in Madrid.

"But it’s an F1 that the fans don’t dislike. In fact, the last few races have been fun."

The Williams driver admitted the competitors themselves remain less convinced by some aspects of the racing.

"We drivers aren’t entirely convinced by the idea of just pressing a button and overtaking another car, but we’re getting used to it," said Sainz.

And he believes relatively modest changes over the next two seasons could substantially improve the formula.

"If they make a couple of changes in 2027 and 2028, it could become a very exciting F1."

"I hope that both Williams and Aston Martin take a step forward that brings us closer to the top."