Verstappen says F1 should not race in Middle East

Max Verstappen says Formula 1 should not travel to Qatar and Abu Dhabi if the regional security situation remains as it is.

The four-time world champion told Viaplay that safety should outweigh the commercial and contractual importance of the final two rounds.

"I usually look forward to trips to Qatar and Abu Dhabi, but when you know there’s a war going on nearby... I don’t think we should go there," he said in Azerbaijan, a neighbouring country to Iran.

"But that’s out of my hands."

Verstappen also dismissed the argument that existing race contracts should force F1 to proceed.

"In that case, I don’t think it matters whether you have a contract or not," said the Red Bull driver.

Imola remains on standby for the December 6 finale if the Middle East rounds are dropped.

"Yes, I think it will be chaos with our rain tyres," Verstappen joked about a race in Italy just weeks before Christmas.

"But yeah, you know, actually I’m fine with that. It is a fun circuit, of course."

The uncertainty has created an even stranger situation in Formula 2.

Three races were held in Baku this weekend partly to provide insurance if the Qatar and Abu Dhabi rounds disappear, meaning Azerbaijan could retrospectively turn out to have been the championship finale.

Rafael Camara left Baku leading Nikola Tsolov by 7 points after winning the second Feature Race.

But the Ferrari junior told Sky Italia that he still does not know whether he has effectively become champion.

"I think it would certainly be strange if the season ended at home, given that it’s never happened before," said the Brazilian, who is strongly linked with a move to Haas for 2027.

"But in any case, I think the year has been positive overall."

F1 is expected to make its final decision by mid-October.

Verstappen, meanwhile, is already looking forward to next weekend’s relocated Bahrain GP at Sepang.

"I always think it’s a great circuit," said the quadruple world champion.

"It will be tough on the tyres. Of course, it’s always very hot there. I always really enjoyed driving there."

"The tyre degradation will be high. We’ll see in Malaysia."