Sainz denies blame for criticised Madrid layout

Carlos Sainz says he should not be blamed for Madrid’s poor inaugural Formula 1 race, stressing that the Madring layout had already been designed and approved before he became an ambassador for the event.

Amid scathing critiques of the dull inaugural Spanish GP in the country’s capital, Nico Rosberg had joked on Sunday: "Carlos Sainz is the ambassador, so we need to criticise Carlos Sainz."

But Sainz says he had no involvement in the original circuit design.

"When I signed the agreement for the ambassador role, the track design had already been done and approved by the FIA," the Williams driver insisted.

"I was really annoyed because I would have loved to contribute in some way."

After Sunday’s processional race, organisers have acknowledged that changes are now likely, with Formula 1 and the FIA also involved in discussions.

Sainz believes only one proper overtaking zone may be needed.

"In an ideal situation I think we should try something in turn 5 and if it’s not there, we’ll have to try to do something in turn 1 and, if it’s not turn 1, we need to look for something in turn 13," said the Spaniard.

"Good street circuits like Baku or Macau tend to have only one overtaking point on a very long straight. We need to see what possibilities there are for adding that overtaking point and whether it’s feasible."

"It would do the track a huge favour, because I think the rest of the event, for a first-timer, has been a success."

"A great circuit, a great city to come to, great organisation... the only thing missing is an overtaking point."

Former F1 driver Hans-Joachim Stuck took a more forgiving view on Servus TV.

"It’s great that tracks are still being built at all," the 75-year-old said.

"That’s important. There are a few too many street circuits, but the banked corner was something new."