Verstappen to lose chief mechanic to Audi

Max Verstappen will have a new chief mechanic at Red Bull next season.

Well-connected Dutch journalist Erik van Haren of De Telegraaf reports that "multiple sources" have confirmed the news, with Matt Caller set to leave the team at the end of 2025.

"Max Verstappen will have a different chief mechanic at Red Bull next season," van Haren wrote, adding that Caller is moving to Audi for its 2026 Formula 1 entry.

The move comes under the leadership of former Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, now team boss at the Sauber-Audi project.

"The intention is that he will complete the season with RBR. Caller’s twin brother Jon, by the way, is the chief mechanic for (Yuki) Tsunoda’s car," van Haren added.

De Telegraaf also reported that Caller is not the first Red Bull team member to make the switch, with several mechanics having joined Sauber last year.

Caller has been Verstappen’s chief mechanic since early 2024.