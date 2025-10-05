Verstappen, Hamilton slam plan to mandate cooling vest

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have both criticised moves by the FIA to make the cockpit cooling vest compulsory in Formula 1’s new "heat hazard" races.

This weekend’s Singapore GP is the first to receive the official heat classification, allowing the FIA to require specific cooling measures. For 2025 the vest remains optional, though drivers who choose not to wear it must carry ballast to equalise weight.

Verstappen said he resents the push to make it mandatory.

"I’m not intending to use it because I feel like this needs to be a driver choice," he told Viaplay. "This season it is, yes, but next season it’s not at the moment. And I totally disagree with that.

"It’s a bit ridiculous. Ultimately, it’s about your own safety and how you feel with it."

The Dutchman said the vest is uncomfortable and ineffective. "The heat doesn’t bother me that much, and it gets warm anyway. A little sweating is ok, and the vest gets warm after 15 to 20 minutes anyway, so it’s useless," he added.

Verstappen also rejected the FIA’s argument that the measure improves safety. "But then we can talk about a lot of stuff that can be improved on safety - including pit entries in certain places. I think that has a bit more priority than a vest in the car because I don’t like it."

Fellow multiple world champion Hamilton backed Verstappen’s stance. "In my opinion, you should never force this on a driver," said the Ferrari driver.

"They keep saying it’s a safety measure, but no driver has ever died from overheating. Except, of course, when the cars caught fire back then," he laughed.

"It’s starting to get ridiculous. This has to be our choice whether or not to use it. I appreciate that they’ve made it available, and we’re trying to improve it. It could potentially be beneficial in very hot situations.

"However, it should never be mandatory to wear that vest."

Hamilton admitted he "might" wear the vest on Sunday, unlike his former Mercedes teammate George Russell, who confirmed he will have the vest on when he starts from pole.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri said he remains undecided. "I think the initiative is good, but like Max said, having the choice to use it or not is important because there are benefits and downsides," he said.