Hulkenberg ready to stay with Audi long-term

Nico Hulkenberg says he is prepared to continue racing for Audi for as long as the team wants him, with earlier doubts about his 2027 seat now fading.

The 38-year-old ended his points drought with P9 in Hungary and insists his season has been much stronger than the standings suggest.

"There’s a huge discrepancy between what you see there and what actually happened on the track and where we stand as a team," Hulkenberg told Sport Bild.

"Looking at the standings, you think: What a load of rubbish. But when you go through the individual races and see the overall picture, it feels quite clear."

Hulkenberg is under contract through 2027 and says he could imagine remaining beyond that.

"Never say never, but it’s far too early to think about that," said the German. "I’m in the here and now, taking it year by year."

"As long as I’m having fun, the stopwatch is accurate, and the team wants me, I’ll drive for Audi."

"I can imagine that continuing for quite some time."

For now, he says Audi’s development as a works team matters more than future contract talks.

"The only thing that matters right now is that we are moving in the right direction with the project. We are doing that."

"The rest will follow."