Asphalt down at Madrid as Sainz reveals tunnel sections

Carlos Sainz has completed the first laps of Formula 1’s new Madrid circuit, with the layout’s dramatic banking and motorway tunnels now emerging as defining features of the 2026 SP venue.

Amid repeated speculation about construction delays and whether the ’Madring’ project would be ready in time, the first full asphalt layer is now down around the IFEMA exhibition complex in the Spanish capital.

Driving a 450bhp Ford Mustang rather than his usual Williams, local hero Sainz became the first F1 driver to lap the new 5.4km semi-street circuit.

"It’s something very difficult to describe for me," Sainz said.

"I always dreamed about having the opportunity to race at my hometown. Madrid is a great city and now having this Formula 1 track will be amazing."

According to Auto Motor und Sport, the circuit combines tight city-style sections with flowing high-speed corners more reminiscent of classic permanent tracks.

One standout feature is the pair of tunnels running beneath Madrid’s motorway network.

The biggest talking point, however, is the huge banked Turn 12 section known as La Monumental. "Sustained for almost half a kilometre," Sainz said of the 24-degree banking.

"This will allow for side-by-side racing, especially to get out of the dirty air. Go high, go low."

"And here right at the end, as you see, it goes up and then down. So it’s not only banking, it’s also like up-and-down banking. I think this is going to be epic."

"There’s going to be grandstands to the left and to the right. I don’t think you get that in many places."

Sainz also believes the unusually wide layout should help overtaking despite the semi-street nature of the track.

"The wide track will help us overtake better," he predicted. "That’s not usually the case on street circuits."