F2 eyes permanent Canadian GP slot after late rescue

Formula 2 could become a permanent support category for the Canadian GP after making its North American debut this season.

F2 president Bruno Michel told Le Journal de Montreal the championship is eager to establish a long-term presence at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

"Yes, I would like it if we could come back in a more permanent way," Michel said.

Formula 2 was not originally scheduled to race in either Miami or Montreal in 2026, but the cancellation of Bahrain and Saudi Arabian rounds because of the Iran situation forced the series to seek alternatives.

"For F1, losing two races isn’t so bad because it’s 10 percent of the season," Michel explained.

"For us, it’s a big difference because we have fewer races."

The replacement events also marked the first time F2 has raced in North America. "When I told our teams we were going to North America, they were thrilled," Michel said.

"They know it’s really important because we wanted to develop our image in America."

Michel revealed discussions about a future Canadian round had already begun before the Middle East cancellations.

"Montreal asked me if we would come for 2026, and I said no. My schedule was already full," he said.

Canadian GP chief operating officer Sandrine Garneau confirmed the promoter is open to extending the arrangement.

"We’d like it to be a four-day event and a complete takeover of the city," she said.

"Bringing in F2 and possibly F3 is something we discuss every day."

The addition of Formula 2 created major logistical challenges because of the late schedule changes, with temporary paddock facilities built behind grandstand 15 near the hairpin.

Michel said one advantage of Formula 2 is that fans can directly access the paddock.

"It allows fans to come and see the cars and the garages, unlike in F1 where everyone hides what they do because the cars are state secrets," he smiled.

"In F2, everyone has the same car."