Single practice idea for Imola ’silly’ - Verstappen

Max Verstappen has slammed Formula 1’s "silly" plans to slash the number of practice sessions from three to just one for November’s race at Imola.

The weekend schedule for that race has been reduced to just two days, given the distance between the circuit in Italy and the preceding one in Portugal.

However, Liberty Media is clearly also experimenting with the race format, reducing the number of practice sessions to just one, over 90 minutes.

"If it was on a track we know, I think that’s not a problem at all," Red Bull’s Verstappen said.

"In the end it’s the same for everyone, so there’s no problem with that, but I just think it’s a bit wrong," he is quoted by Dutch media.

"I don’t care about the two-day format, but at least give us two practice sessions. I just think it’s a little silly."

Verstappen also pushed back against reports that he is becoming increasingly frustrated with Red Bull’s struggle to beat Mercedes.

"I think a lot of people would like to be in my car," the Dutchman insisted.

"I don’t know why people think I’m super p**sed off. Where we are is always better than being last, I can tell you."

Verstappen is clearly one of F1’s top stars, but he denied that Red Bull is essentially ’his’ team.

"It’s not my team," he said. "I don’t own it. I always find it a bit strange when people talk about ’my team’. If it was, it would be called Max Verstappen Racing.

"I’m a pretty relaxed guy and I don’t hide anything. The team wants the best overall result possible and we are working hard to reach that goal."