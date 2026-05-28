F1 has backup plan ready if Qatar, Abu Dhabi cancelled

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says the sport already has contingency plans prepared in case escalating Middle East tensions force the cancellation of the season-ending races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

The comments come as uncertainty continues surrounding the geopolitical situation in the Gulf region despite repeated suggestions from US president Donald Trump that an agreement may be close.

Fresh US strikes on Iran and renewed threats over the Strait of Hormuz have on Thursday again cast major doubt over how quickly any resolution can actually be reached.

Speaking to French newspaper L’Equipe, Domenicali confirmed Formula 1 is actively monitoring the situation.

"As with the covid-19 pandemic, we must try to act as pragmatically as possible," he said.

"The cancellation of the races in Bahrain and Jeddah is explained by the fact that we knew it would be impossible to hold these Grands Prix at that time. We are an entertainment sport that brings joy and pleasure. We must travel to places where such an atmosphere is possible."

Domenicali admitted organisers are already approaching a critical point for decisions regarding the final races of the year.

"Promoters in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are already selling tickets, and sales are going very, very well," he explained. "But the time will come when we’ll have to make a decision."

The F1 chief stressed that replacing races is far more complicated than in most other sports.

"Formula 1 isn’t like a football match, with just two teams and 22 players," Domenicali said.

"For us, organising a Grand Prix is a logistical and costly undertaking. Postponing even one race would be challenging, as there aren’t many available slots on the calendar."

However, he also made clear the championship is already preparing alternatives if necessary.

"I can confirm that we have a contingency plan," Domenicali revealed.

"If the two races at the end of the year are cancelled due to ongoing hostilities, we will have other alternatives."

Importantly, Domenicali also ruled out the possibility that Las Vegas GP would become the season finale if Qatar and Abu Dhabi disappear from the calendar.

"No, Las Vegas will not be the last race on the calendar," he said. "I can confirm that."