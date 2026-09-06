Schumacher says F1 too easy for ageing stars

Ralf Schumacher has criticised the current Formula 1 rules for making it easier for older drivers to prolong their careers, as Lewis Hamilton is linked with a Ferrari extension into 2028.

Hamilton would be 43 during that season, while Fernando Alonso is already 45 and could yet continue beyond his current Aston Martin deal.

Schumacher told Sky Deutschland that Hamilton’s competitiveness is not really the issue.

"He’s competing for the World Championship now, no question," he said.

"Fernando Alonso seems to be on the verge of extending his contract again," Schumacher added. "Perhaps we will soon have the next 50-year-old driver in Formula 1."

His concern is that modern Formula 1 no longer demands the same relentless physical and driving commitment.

"Formula 1 is simply no longer at the limit like it used to be," said Schumacher.

"That means you can’t constantly drive at the limit of your capabilities. Late braking and high risk have become secondary, and resource management has become paramount."

"And then there are the tyres. Before, we didn’t have to conserve and manage them so much."

Schumacher said that makes it easier for veterans to remain competitive for longer.

"I’m happy for the guys that things are set up this way now. But it’s still a bit of a shame."

He argued that the consequence is fewer openings for younger drivers.

"It’s a bit of a shame for the younger generation, of course," he said.

"I think we need to find a healthy middle ground so as not to lose the next generation."

Carlos Sainz, meanwhile, says seeing Hamilton, Alonso and Nico Hulkenberg still performing has convinced him he could remain in Formula 1 well into his 40s.

"Right now, yes. I think I’ll stay in Formula 1 for as long as I can," said the Williams driver.

"I realise how lucky I am to be a part of this sport. When I go to bed at night, I remind myself that I wouldn’t trade this for anything in the world."