Ben Sulayem claims Alonso has decided to stay

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has thrown a major new twist into Fernando Alonso’s future saga by claiming the Spaniard has privately promised to continue in Formula 1.

DAZN broadcast footage from Madrid showing Ben Sulayem speaking to a small group about the 45-year-old.

"Today he promised me," said Ben Sulayem. "He said, ’I’m staying’."

"That’s good for Spain."

Those around him then applauded, although Alonso himself has still made no official announcement and negotiations with Aston Martin are believed to remain complicated.

There has been speculation over both the financial terms and duration of a new deal, while Alonso continues to insist his dissatisfaction with the current regulations is a major factor.

Asked after the Madrid GP what it would take to return in 2027 and fight for a podium, Alonso replied: "I have to renew, right? That’s what’s missing."

"I feel good and I think I have to decide. And even if I renew, it doesn’t necessarily mean I have to take another year."

"If I renew, I might continue for many years. I’ll stop when I feel slower than the others."

Before the race, Alonso had dmitted he did not know whether Madrid might be his final Grand Prix in his native Spain.

"I don’t know. I’ve been able to race in 23 or 24 Spanish GPs, so I’m adding one more to that unique emotion of racing in front of your people."

He also suggested that the coming days could be important.

"I think this week could be important," said Alonso.

"No announcement, but there may be meetings."

Alonso said his discussions with the FIA over improving the current F1 product are separate from his own decision.

"We have frequent conversations with the FIA. We have a product that isn’t optimal, and I believe adjustments can be made."

"But that’s independent of whether I stay or not. The show needs to improve."

Madrid itself did little to improve Alonso’s mood, with a processional race compounded by contact with fellow Spanish hero Carlos Sainz.

Alonso accused Sainz of squeezing him dangerously towards the wall.

"He forced me into the wall at turn 5," said the Aston Martin driver.

"At 340 kph, I’d rather not be boxed into the wall and be alive at the end of the race."

Sainz received a penalty but blamed the corner configuration and suggested Alonso’s radio complaints helped produce it.

"We touched, he opened the radio, complained, and got me penalised," said the Madrid native.

"So in the end, that’s what he wanted, I imagine - what he got."

Sainz nevertheless insisted the incident would not damage their relationship. "We’ll forget about it quickly," said the Williams driver.