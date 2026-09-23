Leclerc eyes driver management role after F1

Charles Leclerc says he can see himself moving into driver management after his Formula 1 career, potentially alongside long-time manager Nicolas Todt.

The Ferrari driver made the admission on Beyond The Grid when asked whether he could one day help younger drivers in the way Max Verstappen is increasingly doing through his own racing projects.

Leclerc said the idea has already been discussed with Todt, the son of former Ferrari boss and FIA president Jean Todt.

"One day 100 percent," he admitted.

"And I spoke about it with my manager actually, Nicholas, who does this himself, whether it will be interesting to do that together once I’m done."

"But I don’t see it right now. At the moment, I’m 200 percent focused on racing and on my driving and on trying to make sure I win."

"When I’ll turn the page, I most likely will stay around to do just that."

Now 28, Leclerc is also entering a new stage personally, having married Alexandra Saint Mleux earlier this year, with the couple now expecting their first child.