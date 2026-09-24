Hamilton hopes Middle East finale goes ahead

Lewis Hamilton says he hopes Formula 1 will still race in Qatar and Abu Dhabi this year, as fresh indications emerge that the threatened Middle East finale may yet survive.

Both races remain on the official calendar, with the Ferrari driver insisting: "I personally want to go."

"I love going to the Middle East. From what I have read, things seem ok out there, but I don’t have all the information and I don’t know what the risk levels are."

"I trust in Stefano to make the right decision for the sport. And I do hope we get to go there."

It’s a more optimistic tone than much of the recent paddock speculation, which has increasingly pointed towards Imola replacing Abu Dhabi if the final races cannot take place.

It now emerges that a final decision could slip into October despite Stefano Domenicali’s previous mid-September target.

Bild newspaper has also now been told by an FIA source that officially nothing has changed.

"Because we know the questions will come: Our position regarding the 2026 season calendar remains unchanged," a spokesperson is quoted as saying.

"As Stefano has said several times, our plans have not changed, and we are proceeding as planned."

However, Bild also reports that contingency planning continues behind the scenes, with no replacement expected for Qatar if it is cancelled, while Imola would take over only the Abu Dhabi finale.

The German newspaper says some team principals, drivers and mechanics have also considered refusing to travel if they remain uncomfortable with the security situation.

Hamilton acknowledged that Imola is the obvious European solution but questioned its suitability in December.

"A winter season finale in Imola might not be the best option weather-wise," he said.

The seven time world champion was far less diplomatic about another recent F1 decision - shortening races from 305km to 290km from 2027.

"The Grands Prix are much less physically demanding than before," he said.

"If anything, we should have lengthened the races. This is completely pointless."

"There were a few races this year where, before the finish line, I wished they would last a little longer. So now the exact opposite of what I would like is being done."

Hamilton and Max Verstappen also found rare common ground over plans for a Monaco Sprint.

"A sprint race is not the solution for a circuit like Monaco," Hamilton said.

"Something else needs to be come up with to make it exciting."

Verstappen agreed: "Yes, it’s the same scenario as the main race, right?"

"You’re excited for the start and then you can’t overtake. It’s quite simple."