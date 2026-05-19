Marko reveals Horner opposed Verstappen’s early promotion

Dr Helmut Marko has revealed that former Red Bull boss Christian Horner opposed the decision to promote Max Verstappen to the senior team back in 2016.

The comments come as Horner continues to be linked with a Formula 1 comeback following his Red Bull exit, amid rumours involving both a possible Alpine stake and wider interest connected to Chinese giant BYD.

Speaking to De Telegraaf, Marko said Verstappen’s famous early promotion was far more controversial internally than many realised.

After only four races of the 2016 season, Red Bull dropped Daniil Kvyat back to Toro Rosso and elevated the then-18-year-old Verstappen alongside Daniel Ricciardo.

"It was clear that we had to do something," he said, referring to Kvyat’s struggles at the time.

But Marko said the move triggered major backlash both outside and inside Red Bull.

"Carlos Sainz, Max’s teammate, was very disappointed that we didn’t choose him, but for us it was a clear and simple decision," he explained.

But the biggest surprise was Horner’s opposition.

"Christian Horner did not agree that we already promoted Max after four races," Marko revealed.

"He was against this, just as many rivals and critics tore into me and said Max was still far too young and that this was a dangerous move."

Marko explained that once he secured approval from late Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz, he immediately contacted Verstappen’s father. "A day later we were indeed already together in Austria."

Ten days later, Verstappen sensationally won on his Red Bull debut at the Spanish GP.

"Of course, that Mercedes crash was lucky, but after that, Max immediately proved his class," said the 83-year-old former Red Bull advisor.

"He was faster than teammate Ricciardo and in the closing stages, Kimi Raikkonen was behind him for a long time within a second."

"Although Kimi was faster on the straight, he couldn’t overtake Max, because Max was driving super smart and mature."

Marko admitted the result felt particularly satisfying because of the resistance. "People were making a fool of us, but we could shut up all critics now," he said.

Asked if it felt like vindication toward Horner and other doubters, Marko laughed.

"Of course it felt like ’I told you so!’" said the Austrian.

Marko also believes Red Bull’s later switch to Honda power units ultimately prevented Verstappen leaving the team years ago.

"It’s a shame that we were short with the Renault engine in those years and it took until 2021 before we gave him a car he could become world champion with," he said.

"The switch to Honda engines did save us during that period, otherwise I think Max would had left at some point."