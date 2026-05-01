F1 admits deadline looming for Qatar, Abu Dhabi races

Stefano Domenicali has admitted Formula 1 faces a key decision deadline over its remaining Middle East races later this season.

The sport is only just emerging from a five-week gap after the cancellation of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia due to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

"We had to cancel the first two races, which were in Bahrain and Jeddah," Domenicali told CNBC.

"But naturally, now we have to wait because we still have the two races at the end of the year, namely Qatar and Abu Dhabi."

"So, as you can imagine, we have to wait and see what happens."

He confirmed a decision point is approaching.

"We have a deadline before which we must decide whether the situation will allow us to proceed," Domenicali said.

"We hope so, as you can imagine, for the sake of the bigger picture."

"But, on the other hand, it is our duty, as a global sport, to have an alternative plan ready. And that is what we have, naturally."