Schumacher admits Indy 500 dangers after major crash

Mick Schumacher says respect - rather than fear - is the key to tackling the dangerous Indianapolis 500 after a major practice crash again highlighted the risks of high-speed oval racing.

The former Formula 1 driver has qualified for this weekend’s Indy 500, becoming the first German driver in more than a century to compete in the famous event.

The race comes amid renewed debate about IndyCar safety after a heavy multi-car practice accident involving former F1 names Romain Grosjean and Alexander Rossi. Rossi was hospitalised and later underwent surgery.

"ECR driver Alexander Rossi underwent successful outpatient procedures Monday evening to repair minor injuries to a finger on his left hand and his right ankle suffered in a crash during Indianapolis 500 practice," a team statement confirmed.

Schumacher’s own family has long expressed concern about IndyCar’s dangers.

His uncle Ralf Schumacher has publicly questioned whether Mick should compete in the series at all, while his father Michael Schumacher made similar comments about oval racing during his own career.

Speaking to Speedweek, Schumacher admitted the risks are always present - especially on ovals.

"You have to have respect," he said. "And I do."

"But I know that the series and the tracks have become so much safer than in the past. That also plays a role in how you approach the race, knowing that you’re safe."

The 27-year-old insisted he does not dwell excessively on the danger before climbing into the car.

"No, not really," Schumacher said when asked if the risks occupy his thoughts before the race.

"Of course, in motorsport you’re only ever safe to a certain degree. You’re safest on the couch at home, but of course it’s not as much fun there."

Schumacher admitted Monday’s crash was a reminder of how quickly things can go wrong at Indianapolis.

Oval tracks are considered among the most dangerous forms of top-level motorsport because of the sustained high speeds, narrow margins and lack of escape routes.

Still, Schumacher says he remains fully committed to the challenge.

"I’m looking forward to the race and I hope we all get through it safely."