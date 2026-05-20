Horner resurfaces as BYD links gather momentum

Christian Horner is increasingly reappearing around the motorsport world as speculation intensifies about a Formula 1 return - with Chinese giant BYD now strongly linked to his future plans.

The former Red Bull boss has largely stayed out of the spotlight since his Red Bull exit, but his gardening leave restrictions are now believed to have expired.

Horner made a public appearance at the Monaco E-Prix over the weekend, where he spoke openly about enjoying life away from Formula 1.

"I’ve been down to the MotoGP, having a look at the bikes," he told Talksport.

"For the first time in 30 years, I’ve had a little bit of time out, mainly with my family, so it’s been good.

"I came as a guest with the Liberty guys, and it’s great to see how this championship is doing."

However, Horner’s latest appearances are also fuelling growing speculation about a future project involving BYD.

Shortly after Monaco, Horner was spotted at a BYD-linked event in Cannes connected to the company’s ’Build Your Dreams’ film awards initiative.

Reports suggest Horner has now met at least twice with BYD vice president Stella Li amid mounting paddock rumours.

The speculation ranges from a potential Horner-backed twelfth Formula 1 team to a possible BYD partnership connected to the available 24 percent Alpine stake currently held by Otro Capital.

The links have only intensified because Horner even appeared in BYD’s own social-media video clips promoting the Cannes event.

The Chinese manufacturer has already been connected to broader Formula 1 ambitions in recent weeks, including reported interest in either Alpine itself or Renault’s former Formula 1 engine facility at Viry-Chatillon.