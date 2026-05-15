Marko shrugs off Verstappen exit threat amid Nurburgring buzz

Dr Helmut Marko says Formula 1 would simply embrace another superstar if Max Verstappen eventually walks away from the sport.

The comments come as Verstappen prepares for his first full assault on the Nurburgring 24 Hours, where the four-time world champion immediately impressed during wet nighttime GT3 running in Germany.

Verstappen has repeatedly criticised Formula 1’s controversial new regulations this season, while remaining increasingly ambiguous about his long-term future in grand prix racing.

His Nurburgring 24h teammate Dani Juncadella suggested the Dutchman currently appears happier racing outside Formula 1.

"I see Max Verstappen enjoying himself, obviously," Juncadella told Mundo Deportivo.

"The truth is, I think you can see it in the photos and videos. He looks happy, he looks smiling.

"And that’s a clear sign that he’s where he likes to be."

Juncadella said Verstappen’s relentless competitiveness remains fully intact despite his obvious enjoyment of GT racing.

"He’s a super competitive person and obviously he’s also here because he wants to win," he said. "So for me, being part of this project is amazing."

Meanwhile Marko again attacked Formula 1’s 2026 regulations despite recent FIA tweaks introduced after widespread criticism from drivers and teams.

"What has happened so far is clearly not enough," the 83-year-old former Red Bull advisor and Verstappen mentor told RTL.

Formula 1 already adjusted the electrical deployment rules after only three races this season, with further changes now planned for 2027 and potentially a much larger philosophical shift around 2030-2031 involving a return to V8 engines.

Marko insists the sport still needs to move much further away from energy management.

"Gasoline engines need more power again," he said, while arguing electric deployment should be reduced even further.

"To what extent we can achieve pure racing again? I don’t know."

The Austrian admitted Verstappen leaving Formula 1 would be damaging - but not catastrophic.

"Max’s departure would certainly be a great loss," Marko said. "But that’s how it is in sports.

"When someone leaves, a new one comes along and becomes the star."

However, he again returned to the broader concern surrounding the direction of modern Formula 1. "But it’s not just about whether Max likes it," Marko added.

"It’s about racing. Formula 1 currently has nothing to do with its original character anymore."