Verstappen to do Nurburgring 24h ’every single year’

Max Verstappen says he wants to contest the Nurburgring 24 Hours "every single year" after plunging into what many drivers describe as the world’s toughest endurance race.

The four-time Formula 1 world champion will make his debut in the iconic event this weekend at the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG GT3 entered by his own Verstappen.com Racing operation and run by Team Winward Racing.

The event heads into the weekend amid unprecedented demand, with almost all ticket categories sold out for the first time in the race’s history as Verstappen fever grips the Nurburgring.

"What the team mainly represents is also creating opportunities for other drivers," Verstappen explained via verstappen.com ahead of the event.

"I started with an idea in mind of racing outside of Formula 1 myself, but at the same time - through the sim racing world - I wanted to create opportunities for a sim racer to go to the real world."

"That already worked with Chris (Lulham) so far."

Verstappen admitted the Nurburgring 24 Hours rapidly become a major personal target over the past period.

"One of the biggest races of the year is of course the 24 hours of the Nurburgring, that’s why we are here," he said.

"We are entering with a pro lineup and with myself in the lineup, that is really cool. It’s also something I want to do every single year, with one car or multiple cars."

"The main objective and goal is to win races."

The Dutchman said the Nordschleife itself is a huge part of the attraction.

"What inspired me the most is that it’s one of the best tracks in the world, or the craziest track in the world, in a good way, that you can race at," Verstappen explained.

Preparation has been intensive, although Verstappen says sim racing gave him a huge head start.

"For me it all started on the simulator," he said. "I have done thousands of laps, to learn the track, and competed in multiple 24-hour races at the virtual Nurburgring."

"So, when I went out here for the first time in real life, getting to know the track wasn’t the issue. It was all about understanding the new curbstones or grip levels, and of course understanding the real car with the g-forces and compressions."

Verstappen also revealed he is especially excited about driving through the night on the 25.3 kilometre Nordschleife - the infamous ’Green Hell’.

"It’s probably going to be the best feeling," he said. "You’re by yourself, pushing in the night."

"The car is normally fastest in the night, so I’m looking forward to it."

And despite the scale of the challenge, Verstappen says the goal is simple. "Success would mean winning," he declared.

"That’s very simple, that’s why we are here. I know it’s not going to be easy, but that’s the target for everyone."

"But at the same time, I am also just looking forward to the whole experience, sharing the car with my teammates, working throughout that whole weekend."

Speaking on the Formule 1 Paddockpraat podcast, veteran Nurburgring racers Tom Coronel and Jeroen Bleekemolen explained why Verstappen is so drawn to the event.

"There is no race more extreme than this," Coronel said. "That is also exactly why Max is taking on this challenge - it is the most extreme race in the world."

"Le Mans, Daytona, Bathurst - none of them can match it. Nothing is as extreme as this."

Bleekemolen, winner of the 24 Hours in 2013, agreed.

"Le Mans may have more prestige - ultimately, that is the biggest 24-hour race in the world," he said. But the Nurburgring offers by far the greatest challenge."