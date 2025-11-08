Pirelli may impose mileage limit for Qatar GP

Pirelli could introduce a maximum tyre mileage rule for the upcoming Qatar GP amid fears of a repeat of last year’s structural failures at Losail.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, the combination of ultra-fast corners, coarse asphalt and aggressive kerbs continues to make the desert circuit the Italian supplier’s "nightmare race".

To avoid further incidents, Pirelli is reportedly in talks with the FIA and teams to set a limit on the number of laps each set of tyres can complete during the penultimate round of the season on November 30.

"When the tread becomes too thin, the tyre is no longer protected. Then a stone or a small chip is enough to tear the rubber layer," explained Pirelli’s motorsport boss Mario Isola.

Last year, a recommended 24-lap limit was ignored by several teams, and both Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz suffered punctures after running longer stints. A mandatory mileage cap would effectively guarantee at least two pitstops per car.

Meanwhile, team bosses are cautious about calls for a mandatory two-stop rule from 2026. Racing Bulls’ Alan Permane warned that forcing strategies could "have the opposite effect", while McLaren’s Andrea Stella urged patience given the sweeping regulation overhaul coming in 2026.

Williams’ James Vowles agreed, saying the focus should remain on "getting tyre degradation and the compound gaps right first."

The next F1 Commission meeting will also consider other proposals, including recovering red-flag time in sprint practice sessions, slightly longer qualifying segments to ease traffic with 22 cars, and a controversial idea to standardise race time durations for broadcasters.