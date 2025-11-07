Alpine tells Mick to choose between WEC and Indy

Mick Schumacher says he is yet to decide whether his racing future lies in endurance racing or across the Atlantic in IndyCar, as Alpine pushes for clarity on his 2026 plans.

Speaking to Speed Week at the World Endurance Championship finale in Bahrain, the 26-year-old admitted: "I still need to figure out what I want to do in 2026. I can choose - except Formula 1.

"I have some very good options on the table."

Schumacher has spent two seasons racing for Alpine in the WEC but recently completed a promising IndyCar test with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, fuelling speculation of a switch to the US series.

"It was a lot of fun," he said of the test. "The car felt like a faster Formula 2 car with better tyres. The environment was right - the people at RLL are very competent and approachable. I was impressed by the Americans’ passion for motorsport.

"I’ve always really enjoyed single-seaters, so an IndyCar season is a very strong option. On the other hand, I’ve settled in very well at Alpine - the two years have been enjoyable. It would be good to have clarity and a contract by the end of the year."

However, Alpine is clearly growing impatient. Boss Philippe Sinault was quoted by TZ Munchen: "It’s time to make a decision. As you can imagine, we need clarity as soon as possible."

Even so, Sinault stressed that the French manufacturer would like to keep Schumacher in its endurance line-up. "He’s really enjoying himself with us, you can be sure of that. If he wants to continue, we definitely want to continue with him."

Alpine motorsport chief Bruno Famin confirmed that "no decision has yet been made regarding the 2026 driver line-up," as the team balances its works WEC program with its Formula 1 commitments.

As for F1, Schumacher admitted it still tugs at him emotionally.

"Of course, Formula 1 is still on my mind," he said. "And if an offer came along, I probably wouldn’t say no. Formula 1 is still close to my heart."