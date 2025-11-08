Vettel backs Verstappen to keep title fight alive

Sebastian Vettel has reappeared in the Formula 1 paddock - not as a driver, but to promote his latest environmental campaign focused on protecting South America’s rainforests.

Although focused on his campaign about tree awareness, the conversation soon turned to the championship battle between Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, and Max Verstappen.

Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko has repeatedly compared Verstappen’s current situation to Vettel’s own dramatic comeback in 2010, when he overturned a sizeable deficit to win his first world title at the final round.

Asked by Sky Italia if he believed the same could happen again, Vettel smiled: "Why not? I think he’s capable of it.

"There are still quite a few points to be won, although it’s clear he’s not the favourite right now. That’s Lando Norris, who leads the drivers’ standings."

The 38-year-old cautioned, however, that the unpredictable nature of Interlagos means anything can still happen. "We can’t predict how the weekend will unfold, as races in Sao Paulo often follow a completely crazy scenario," he said.

"Surprises are always possible on this track, so we’ll see how things play out. But the racing is currently very exciting to watch - and if Max continues to close the gap, it will become even more exciting."