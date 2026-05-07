Sky strikes huge new F1 deal amid Apple TV fears

Formula 1 has handed Sky a huge long-term renewal deal despite growing fears in Europe about Apple’s ambitions to dominate future broadcasting rights.

French outlets L’Equipe and Auto Hebdo reported growing concern in recent days after Apple TV openly confirmed it wants to expand beyond the United States following its major entry into Formula 1.

"Starting in the United States, which represents a huge market for us, and building from there, is undoubtedly the best strategy," Apple executive Eddy Cue said in Miami.

"I hope we can develop in other markets."

That immediately triggered concern in France, where Canal Plus holds F1 rights until 2029. Auto Hebdo said Apple is now "targeting the international rights to Formula 1", while L’Equipe described Apple’s growing involvement as "cause for concern" for existing broadcasters.

Apple’s momentum has been boosted by the success of the Brad Pitt F1 movie and strong early US viewing figures after taking rights from ESPN.

But Formula 1 has now moved decisively to reinforce its long-standing partnership with Sky.

F1 and Sky announced a major new agreement extending Sky’s UK and Ireland rights through 2034, while Sky Italia will retain exclusive Italian rights until 2032.

The Sun claims the UK extension alone is worth 1 billion pounds overall, representing a massive increase from the previous deal.

According to reports, Sky fought off growing interest from streaming rivals to secure the renewal.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali praised the broadcaster’s role in F1’s recent growth. "Their world-leading approach to live broadcasting, content creation, and behind-the-scenes analysis has made the difference in continuing to grow our sport."