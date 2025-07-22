Piquet Jr backtracks on Mercedes-Verstappen claim

Max Verstappen’s future remains under intense scrutiny ahead of this weekend’s Belgian GP, as performance concerns and political turmoil swirl around the team following Christian Horner’s shock mid-season sacking.

Nelson Piquet Jr - former F1 driver, son of triple world champion Nelson Piquet, and brother of Verstappen’s girlfriend Kelly - had stirred headlines by implying Verstappen had already signed with Mercedes.

But he is now backing down.

"That’s just a place where people go on holiday," Piquet Jr said on the Pelas Pistas podcast, referring to reports that Verstappen and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff moored their yachts side-by-side in Sardinia last week.

"Max just wants to be where he thinks he can win. Does money play a role? Of course, but the most important factor is that he wants to be in a good car.

"The only two choices he has are Red Bull and Mercedes," he continued. "At McLaren, both drivers win, so yeah..."

As for the Horner firing, he added: "Maybe they sent Horner away to get him (Max) to stay, I don’t know. Maybe he’s already signed, but maybe he’s also already said no."

Verstappen is reportedly set to decide his future by the end of August. Despite a long-term contract, Red Bull is not expected to block his departure, exit clauses or not.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown, never shy in his criticism of Horner, told TSN: "Maybe the timing is a surprise, but not the outcome. There’s been a lot of turmoil and tension over the last few years. It seems to have gotten worse."

Brown added: "Given his age and his background in motorsport, I’d be surprised if he (Horner) didn’t reappear somewhere in the industry. But maybe he could be interested in managing a football team or something else."

The Sun newspaper reports widespread unrest inside Red Bull, suggesting Horner allies may be behind the leaks. One employee said: "It was only a day after Christian was sacked and a lot of the team were still upset when Mr (Helmut) Marko addressed us. But he just made a joke of it and told us to cheer up - he said, ’You need to smile more’.

"It didn’t endear him to anyone."

New Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, seen as part of the most recent Austria-based power shift with Marko in the post-Dietrich Mateschitz era, also drew criticism. "Mintzlaff also said, ’If you have any problems, just text your line manager’," a staffer told the tabloid.

Family friends close to Horner, rumoured to be sources of upcoming further leaks, say the long-serving team boss was blindsided. "He thought he’d been called in to speak about another issue," one said, referring to his sacking in a London hotel.

"He was just told, ’You have to be there’ and was dumbfounded when he was ushered into a room and effectively sacked on the spot."