Zandvoort track damaged ahead of Dutch GP

Severe weather in the Netherlands has caused flooding and damage in Zandvoort, including to the town’s Formula 1 circuit just five weeks before the scheduled Dutch GP.

Starting Sunday night, torrential rains battered the municipality, with water levels reaching 40 to 50 centimeters in some areas after a nearby watershed overflowed.

"This Monday has not been an easy day for the residents of Zandvoort," Soy Motor reported.

One social media user said the F1 venue has been impacted, including flooded access roads, erosion, and apparent damage to the track surface at the banked final corner.

"There goes Zandvoort," the caption to a photo revealing the damage read.

The conditions forced the postponement of a planned test session by Delft University students, who were set to run their hydrogen-powered vehicle. "Our car runs on hydrogen, but it can’t handle that much water," student Renzo Bootsma told NOS.

"It’s a shame, because tonight we were going to do a longer test drive for the first time."

Track officials are yet to comment on the timeline for repairs, just over 30 days before the Dutch GP.