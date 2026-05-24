New Pirelli chief thrown straight into storm in Montreal

Pirelli has arrived in Montreal under intense scrutiny - just as the company quietly begins a new era in Formula 1 leadership.

French newspaper L’Equipe revealed that with longtime Formula 1 boss Mario Isola having stepped aside from the frontline role, engineer Dario Marrafuschi has now taken charge of Pirelli’s F1 operations.

He inherits the position at an awkward moment.

Drivers throughout the Montreal paddock are openly nervous about the performance of Pirelli’s wet tyres under Formula 1’s controversial new 2026 regulations, particularly with rain threatening Sunday’s Canadian GP.

George Russell admitted drivers are increasingly concerned.

"They don’t feel the tyres are good enough," the Mercedes driver said. "These tyres only seem to work when they have temperature within them."

"With only 12 or 13 degrees ambient tomorrow, it’s going to be really challenging."

Fernando Alonso warned the race itself could become a survival test.

"It’s already a track with low grip when it’s dry, so I expect it will be a challenge for everyone to finish the race," he said.

Meanwhile Isack Hadjar - who completed wet testing for Pirelli earlier this year - was even more blunt.

"I don’t think these tyres are made for a race with 22 cars," the Red Bull driver said.

"There’s no grip and it’s very difficult to reach the right temperature."

At the same time, Pirelli is also monitoring the rapidly escalating development pace of the 2026 cars themselves.

Speaking in Montreal, Pirelli engineer Simone Berra admitted the tyre supplier is closely watching the increasing loads being generated as teams aggressively upgrade their cars.

"We’re really focused on the next event," Berra said. "We’re monitoring the situation."

According to Berra, Barcelona - after Monaco - will become the first major reference point for understanding how quickly the new-generation cars are evolving.

"At the moment we are still in the dark," he said. "There is another significant step here, I think there will be another one in Barcelona."

Berra also denied suggestions Pirelli itself is lobbying for reduced downforce in the 2027 regulations to ease tyre stress.

"Honestly, I can say that we, and I personally, have not pushed for a reduction in downforce," he insisted.

Still, with Formula 1 already debating possible engine, chassis and aerodynamic changes for 2027, Pirelli now faces increasing pressure to react quickly.

"We need to define targets very quickly and respond quickly to these first races," Berra said. "If something has to change, we need to make those changes in the next tests."