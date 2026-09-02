Official: Hadjar to miss Italian GP, Tsunoda returns to Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson will drive again alongside Max Verstappen at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, while Isack continues to make encouraging progress following the wrist injury sustained during the summer break.

The Team is closely monitoring his rehabilitation and will take no unnecessary risks with his return to competition and wishes him a speedy recovery.

Max Verstappen:

"Not being able to finish the race in Zandvoort was disappointing, but it was still really special to see the fans at the circuit one last time and thank them for all the memories. We are heading to Monza, after a reset, and it is difficult to predict how competitive we will be there. There are a few things we need to work on to be a bit closer to the pace and to make sure balance of the car is right. Monza is one of my favourite tracks and I like that it is an old school, fast circuit; I always enjoy coming here and seeing the passionate fans. It is a track that we have typically performed well at before so we will wait and see what is possible."

Liam Lawson :

“It’s good to hear Isack is recovering well and is back in the car soon, but it’s great to have another weekend with the Team. Zandvoort gave me a really useful first reference in the car, and having a full Sprint weekend behind me means I’m coming into Monza with a much better understanding of the car and what I need from it. It’s a completely different track, and there’ll be new challenges, but I’m looking forward to building on the last weekend with the Team and seeing what we can do."

Ayumu Iwasa will take part in FP1 at Monza, stepping into Max’s car.

"I’m really pleased to be back with the Team driving in FP1 in Monza. It was a great experience driving for the Team in the practice session in Barcelona and a good chance to learn and adapt to the new regulations. It is exciting to be able to put what we learn on the simulators into practice and seeing how my preparation translates on track. It is a great opportunity to drive an F1 car and I look forward to driving the track at Monza!"