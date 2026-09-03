Norris launches junior team with AIX F3 entry

Reigning world champion Lando Norris has launched his own junior single-seater operation, LN4 Fusion, which will take over AIX Racing’s Formula 3 entry from 2027.

The new team will also compete in Italian Formula 4 and FRECA, while an application has been submitted to enter Formula 2.

Its cars will carry Norris’ familiar fluorescent yellow branding.

"I’ve been really lucky to have some amazing people around me throughout my career, and I know that getting to Formula 1 takes so much more than just talent," Norris said.

"LN4 Fusion is about building a race team that can compete with the best in junior motorsport, with great people and a great environment for drivers to develop."

Norris is also personally funding the separate LN4 Legacy Programme to support young drivers who may otherwise lack opportunities.

"I want to help create opportunities for the next generation, both on and off the track, and hopefully make a real difference to young drivers coming through the sport."

Former Prema figure Rene Rosin will serve as team principal, while Formula 3 CEO Bruno Michel said Norris’ involvement is "extremely positive" for the category.