Ocon insists drivers are not Haas’ problem

Esteban Ocon has pushed back against growing speculation over Haas’ 2027 driver lineup, insisting the team’s current problems are with the cars rather than the drivers.

Team boss Ayao Komatsu has already confirmed that several candidates are being evaluated, including through TPC testing, as Ocon fights to retain his seat.

But the Frenchman said in Madrid that those tests should not automatically be interpreted as a verdict on his own future.

"The team is allowed to test other drivers if they want," said Ocon.

"We have a TPC program that’s very important to us. It’s also some kind of revenue for us."

"But it is clear that inside the team the drivers are not the problem."

Ocon admitted that talks about his own future are already underway.

"We are having discussions, obviously, regarding the future in these recent weeks," said the 29-year-old.

"I’ve been convinced to come for this project with Ayao since 2025 and, of course, the first discussion needs to happen with this team."

He also again defended his difficult 2026 season by pointing to recurring inconsistencies between the two Haas cars.

"We are still working with the inconsistency across cars," he said on Thursday.

"That’s what’s hurting us at the moment."

Ocon said Oliver Bearman’s car was functioning as expected at Monza while his was not, but noted the situation had been reversed earlier in the season.

"When we’ve got the cars to a healthy state where they can perform, we perform as drivers. Ollie last week had a car that was delivering what we were expecting and, on my side, it wasn’t."

"But that was very different in Budapest, for example, where he faced these difficulties."

Ocon nevertheless believes his own recent performances have been stronger than the results suggest.

"I feel like I’ve extracted the maximum out of the car that I could. There was nothing left on the table."