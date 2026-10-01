McLaren could consider own F1 engine in future

McLaren could eventually follow Red Bull’s example and build its own Formula 1 power unit, but Zak Brown says such a move is unlikely even for the next major engine cycle.

Speaking to De Telegraaf, the McLaren CEO said the team’s immediate priority is instead to deepen its relationship with Mercedes.

"We haven’t yet fully unlocked the potential of the Mercedes powertrain," he said.

"But this year’s engines are so radically different from previous ones that it’s only logical for the factory team to want to be the first to figure them out."

Brown said Mercedes still holds a small advantage over its customer team, although the gap has narrowed considerably since the start of the season.

"In terms of powertrain performance, we’re quickly reaching almost the same level as the factory team," the American added.

He said McLaren must weigh the potential benefit of becoming a works engine manufacturer against the enormous risk and cost.

"It’s a balance between risk and reward," Brown explained.

"You could take a risk and end up in a situation like Aston Martin and Honda."

Brown nevertheless left the door open longer-term.

"When the regulations change, we’ll reassess the feasibility of producing our own powertrains. But this is more likely to happen in ten years than five, especially considering that new engines won’t be available until 2030 - we simply don’t have the time to develop them."

"Therefore, our primary goal is to strengthen our partnership with Mercedes."