Ocon: In Formula 1, you never know what’s going to happen

Esteban Ocon and Haas have now formally confirmed that they will part ways at the end of the 2026 season.

The French driver announced the decision on social media.

"My time with Haas F1 Team will come to an end at the end of the 2026 season," he wrote.

"I leave this project with my head held high and proud of my performances in what were not always the easiest of circumstances for various reasons and factors outside of my control."

Ocon, 30, insisted he intends to remain in Formula 1.

"I am still motivated. I am still hungry," he said.

"This is absolutely not the end of my Formula 1 career."

Haas quickly issued its own statement confirming the split.

Team principal Ayao Komatsu thanked Ocon for his "professionalism and commitment" while the team continued to "grow as an organisation".

"Together this year we tackled the challenge of a major regulation change, where Esteban’s driving experience and inputs were significant as we’ve worked hard to develop the VF-26 across the season," the Japanese added.

Haas added that it would not be announcing further driver news "at this time", despite strong speculation Rafael Camara is set to replace Ocon for 2027.

Speaking to media at Sepang, Ocon sounded frustrated by the decision.

"The situation is unpleasant because everything should have turned out differently," he said. "I deserve to stay in Formula 1."

"I worked hard, and we learned a lot, facing various challenges very early on after I joined the team. I don’t think I deserved this treatment."

He added that talks over 2027 are continuing.

"In Formula 1, you never know what’s going to happen," said Ocon.

"Everything can change in two seconds. That’s why I’m still working on finding an option for next year."