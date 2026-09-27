Camara hopes Haas decision comes soon

Rafael Camara says winning the Formula 2 title as a rookie would leave him with little else to prove before stepping up to Formula 1, amid increasingly strong links with Esteban Ocon’s Haas seat.

The Ferrari junior left Baku leading the F2 championship over Nikola Tsolov and has already tested for Haas as the team evaluates its 2027 lineup.

Asked by Sky Italia about his Formula 1 prospects, Camara said results should ultimately speak for themselves.

"I think doing well in F2 gives you a great opportunity to make the leap, especially if you’re a rookie," said the 21-year-old Brazilian.

"If I can win the championship in my first year, I don’t think I can prove much more."

"Let’s hope we can do it as soon as possible."

Haas boss Ayao Komatsu has confirmed that Camara is among the candidates being considered alongside other drivers tested in the team’s TPC program, with a decision expected soon.

Camara said he is trying not to become distracted by the speculation.

"The most important thing is to be happy with your work, and I’ve done that very well," he said.

"I’m enthusiastic about myself and I only work with what I can control. I hope to know my future as soon as possible."