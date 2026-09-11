Alonso says 2027 decision ’not soon’

Fernando Alonso says a decision about his 2027 future is still some way off, while openly admitting that options outside the Formula 1 cockpit are part of the discussion.

Asked in Madrid when news about next season should be expected, the 45-year-old replied simply: "Not soon."

Alonso continues to insist his hesitation is linked heavily to the driving experience under the current regulations, despite F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali recently suggesting the real issue is Aston Martin’s competitiveness.

"I think the current cars, as I said many times, are not the best cars to drive and to enjoy," Alonso said in Madrid.

He underlined the point after driving older F1 machinery from his own collection in Barcelona this week.

"It was a great day, the best day of the year so far for me," he said.

"I drove cars with no batteries, no nothing. I just put fuel, tyres, lots of noise, lots of videos, earplugs, so amazing."

Alonso nevertheless believes rule changes planned for 2027 could help.

"Next year there is a step, I think, in the right direction, hopefully," said Alonso.

But he also hinted strongly that remaining with Aston Martin might not necessarily mean continuing as an F1 race driver.

"I need to think what is the best program for next year and sit with the team," he said.

"Behind the wheel or in another role, where I will be helping the most, that will be the most important thing to decide together."

Asked directly whether a World Endurance Championship campaign with Aston Martin could be an option, Alonso answered: "Yes."

He also played down suggestions Aston Martin has alternative superstar candidates waiting in the wings.

Asked about other big-name drivers previously linked with Lawrence Stroll’s team, Alonso joked: "Those drivers, they were visiting Lawrence in summer."

"So no urgency."

Sergio Perez said Alonso’s decision is ultimately a personal one.

"Only Fernando knows what he’ll do, and he has many mixed feelings," he said on Thursday. "On the one hand, perhaps he wants to do other things."

"On the other hand, his passion is what he loves, and he could be doing it for another 15 years."

Alonso himself says his greatest legacy is already bigger than his statistics, with some suggesting the Spaniard was never good at picking F1 teams to drive for.

"There are many things outside the car that maybe make me more proud of my career than the results itself," said Alonso.