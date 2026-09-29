Ocon set for Haas exit with Aston, WEC options emerging

Esteban Ocon now appears certain to leave Haas at the end of the season, with multiple reports indicating Rafael Camara has been chosen to replace him for 2027.

Canal Plus reports that Haas has now decided to move on from Ocon, with Ferrari junior Camara now regarded as the clear favourite to partner Oliver Bearman.

The French broadcaster’s Julien Febreau was blunt.

"The decisions have been made at Haas and Esteban Ocon is not part of them," he said.

"We have to stop pretending otherwise. The choices have now been made at Haas and he has to try to convince another team."

"We’re thinking of Cadillac, we’re thinking of Aston Martin."

Ocon has already described himself as a "free agent" and admitted in Baku that the situation is wearing on him.

"F1 is a business, that’s just how it is," he said after Saturday’s Grand Prix.

"I’ve always fought with the best, always. I’ve won races in every championship I’ve competed in."

"I deserve better than what’s happening right now."

His alternatives may now extend beyond Haas.

There are rumours Ocon has visited Aston Martin’s headquarters, potentially positioning himself as a fallback if Fernando Alonso does not continue in 2027.

Another route could be outside Formula 1 altogether.

Because Haas has a technical partnership with Toyota, Ocon has been linked with a possible move into Toyota’s factory World Endurance Championship program if no F1 seat materialises.

Jacques Villeneuve believes that may ultimately be where Ocon’s future lies.

"After Haas, there is only life outside Formula 1," said the 1997 world champion.

"Because of all the young talent, there is no longer a place for a driver like Esteban. He has had his best days."

"You don’t have to feel sorry for him," Villeneuve added. "You should actually be happy for him."

"He ultimately had a very long career, but achieved too few results."