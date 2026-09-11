Imola finale reports grow despite official denials

Reports that Imola has already been lined up to replace Abu Dhabi as Formula 1’s 2026 season finale are continuing to gather strength, despite both the FIA and F1 publicly insisting nothing has been decided.

Dutch commentator Jack Plooij says he has now heard directly from people within Pirelli that Imola will host the final race.

"Yes, Imola will be the last race," he said on Ziggo Sport.

"That’s not confirmed, but I’ve heard it from Pirelli’s men. I do think they are well informed."

The tyre supplier would be closely involved in any late calendar reshuffle because of freight, tyre allocation and logistical planning.

However, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem told the Associated Press only days ago that the existing calendar remains in force.

"Business as usual," he said.

"We are not changing anything unless we have to. Being from that part of the world, we can’t jump the gun and just say, that’s it, we are cancelling and then cancel."

He stressed that safety would ultimately decide the matter.

"Are we going to allow our people, our staff, the drivers or the teams to go at risk? No, of course not."

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali also maintained the official line when speaking in Madrid on Thursday.

"We haven’t changed anything, the calendar is confirmed with the races that are on track today," he said.

"I read a lot of things, but we make the official announcements. Everything remains as it is, but we’ve always said so."