Ocon confirms he will leave Haas F1 at end of 2026 season

Haas F1 and Esteban Ocon will part ways at the conclusion of the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Ocon (30) joined Haas F1 for the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship and contributed to the team recording its second-best points total in 10 seasons of competition as a constructor. Ocon currently has 39 race starts to his credit for Haas F1 from a combined total of 195 – the Frenchman scoring 490 career points, that tally inclusive of a stand-out victory at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix.

On Wednesday, ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, Ocon took to social media to confirm his Haas departure, with no word yet on what he will do next.

“My time with Haas F1 Team will come to an end at the end of the 2026 season,” read a statement posted by Ocon.

“I leave this project with my head held high and proud of my performances in what were not always the easiest of circumstances for various reasons and factors outside of my control.

“My immediate focus is the next race weekend. I will continue to work hard with the team, maximise every opportunity, and keep extracting every bit of performance from the car.

“There are still many races to go this season and, as always, I will give it my everything behind the wheel for myself and for my team.”

“I am still motivated. I am still hungry. This is absolutely not the end of my Formula 1 career.”

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal of TGR Haas F1 Team commented in the team’s press release:

“I’d like to thank Esteban for everything he’s contributed to the team since joining us in 2025. His professionalism and commitment have proved valuable as we continue to grow as an organization. Together this year we tackled the challenge of a major regulation change, where Esteban’s driving experience and inputs were significant as we’ve worked hard to develop the VF-26 across the season. There’s still plenty of racing ahead, and our focus remains on working together to maximize every opportunity through to the final race of the year.”