Ocon admits mounting frustration at Haas

Esteban Ocon’s frustration over his uncertain Haas future spilled over after qualifying in Baku, as speculation continues to strengthen around Rafael Camara replacing him for 2027.

The Frenchman, who a day earlier admitted he is a "free agent" for next season, qualified only 14th after a yellow flag disrupted what he believed was a Q3-worthy lap.

"It’s a different race weekend, same s***," Ocon told Canal Plus.

"It’s always something going on on my side, if it’s either the car, if it’s something else, now yellow flag, Safety Cars, whatever."

"But I don’t deserve all the sh*t I have on my back at the moment that’s been piling up on me since the start of the season.

"I was on a great lap that was going to get me into Q3 and then I get a yellow flag. It’s always me."

"I’m really fed up with everything, it’s driving me crazy."

Ocon said the frustration is particularly difficult because he feels his own performances have improved.

"The performance has been pretty solid for the last few races, but now we’re not capitalising for various reasons."

"There are always various reasons, and it’s never for the better. It’s tiring, but that’s how it is."