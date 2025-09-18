Marko sets year-end deadline for Red Bull 2026 lineups

Dr Helmut Marko says Red Bull will finalise its 2026 driver rosters no later than the end of this year.

"We want to have a guideline in place after Mexico," the 82-year-old F1 advisor to the famous energy drink brand told RTL.

"The end of the year is the very last date for us."

The most likely scenario is Isack Hadjar stepping up to replace Yuki Tsunoda alongside Max Verstappen, with teenager Arvid Lindblad promoted into Formula 1 and Racing Bulls next to Liam Lawson.

But Marko insists no decisions have been taken yet.

"We want to see how Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson perform so we can make the right decisions for next year," he explained.

Hadjar’s place in the Red Bull system is already secure. "We have an ongoing contract with him that runs for several years. We’ve already made provisions for that," Marko emphasised.

On whether the French rookie can survive as Verstappen’s teammate, he said: "That’s why we want to see more races.

"So far, he’s been doing very well. The last race was a bit of a letdown. But starting from the pitlane, he still managed to finish tenth in Monza."

Marko praised Hadjar’s speed of adaptation in particular. "Within two or three laps, he’s with the music," he smiled. "Mentally, he should be capable of holding his own against Max."

Meanwhile, the Austrian couldn’t resist a jab at Mercedes, where George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli remain unconfirmed for 2026.

"They’re certainly not waiting for Max anymore. And I don’t really know anyone else who could be considered as team leader," Marko said, suggesting contract wrangling over Russell’s new deal is the reason for the delay.

"I think these are negotiations about salary, after Russell was kept waiting for such a long time," he speculated. "Perhaps this hesitation is revenge for not having made an official decision yet."