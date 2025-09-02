Lawson tells Sainz not to talk ’through press’

Liam Lawson has defended himself after his clash with Carlos Sainz at Zandvoort - while also admitting the Spaniard’s penalty may have been too harsh.

"Obviously I’m not happy either - it ruined my day," said the Racing Bulls driver. "But that’s the way it is.

"I’ve been in a similar situation this year trying to overtake and I thought the other guy should have given me space, and they didn’t, and I got a penalty," Lawson added.

"The fact is that he initiated the situation. He attacked, it was risky, he was fined, and now he can say whatever he wants."

An increasingly frustrated-in-2025 Sainz, who finished outside the points and blasted both Lawson and the FIA stewards, said he would even escalate the matter to the governing body as GPDA director.

But Lawson was unhappy the Ferrari refugee chose to vent publicly.

"I suggest he talk to me personally, not through the press," said the New Zealander.

He argued that the clash was simply a case of racing to the current rules. "It sucks, for both of us. Obviously it’s not my intention, but it’s the first lap of a restart and we have very little grip heading into the first corner.

"The rules are written the way they are, we all know how they are written, no matter how much we disagree," Lawson added. "I don’t really agree with the penalty either, but for it to be his corner, he has to be ahead at the apex - and he wasn’t even close. I think that’s why he got a penalty."