Hadjar ’can’t say no’ to Red Bull seat - Panis

Olivier Panis says Isack Hadjar’s stunning Zandvoort podium proves the 20-year-old rookie has the character to succeed alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

"What I like most is his commitment," the former F1 winner and fellow Frenchman told RMC Sport.

"He’s not afraid of anything, he doesn’t give up, and fights 100 percent. He’s very mature for a 20-year-old. Frankly, it’s pretty impressive," added Panis.

Hadjar became the youngest Frenchman ever to stand on an F1 podium at Zandvoort, fuelling speculation that the Racing Bulls newcomer will almost certainly now replace Yuki Tsunoda next year.

"I find freshness with this young guy," Panis continued. "He says what he thinks, he’s very outspoken. Others now are too smooth, only political language - that’s never been part of my personality. Isack is the new guy who arrives and is achieving great results."

However, Panis admits the Red Bull seat alongside Max Verstappen can be daunting for potential candidates. "Is it a cursed seat? Yes and no," he said.

"Max is an exceptional driver, he sets up the car for himself. It’s not an easy choice, but how can you say no to a top team?

"If there is a risk to be taken, it must be taken now. Next year with the new car, everything will be called into question. What does he have to lose? Max was 18 when he got his seat. Isack has shown his speed, his commitment, he manages his tyres well, he has character.

"I don’t see why it wouldn’t work."

The 1996 Monaco GP winner even compared Hadjar to today’s elite youngsters. "He’s a bit like Piastri - a character who doesn’t make noise, who does his job, who wins races. Isack is part of this new generation, like Norris - very complete guys.

"He has the talent to fight with the best."

Meanwhile, Spanish media report that Hadjar will receive a new trophy after accidentally breaking his first one in the post-race celebrations.

"Along with the Dutch GP, we obviously want the third-place winner to receive the trophy they deserve," said Royal Delft, which produces the porcelain cups.

"We’re going to manufacture a new trophy for Hadjar. The broken trophy stays with him - a memento of a legendary moment for him."