F1 likely to reject Horner-led twelfth team

Christian Horner’s long-running legal battle with the ex-Red Bull staffer who accused him of misconduct has been settled, clearing the final obstacle to his expected Formula 1 comeback.

According to De Telegraaf, the case has been withdrawn following a multi-million-euro settlement between the former Red Bull team boss and the woman whose complaint last year triggered months of scandal and ultimately his ousting from the team.

She has since moved on to a new role at Cadillac, while Horner - now free of all contractual ties - is understood to have received a close-to 100 million payout when he left Red Bull.

The settlement means he can pursue new opportunities from mid-2026 - and he’s already been exploring options that are well known in the F1 paddock.

Sky F1 commentator Martin Brundle revealed in Singapore that he’s been in direct contact with Horner, who is already plotting his next move. "Formula 1 is his life - that’s where his skills and experience lie," Brundle said.

"He made it clear to me in conversation that he will only come back if he has something to lose."

Horner’s ambition apparently extends far beyond a traditional team-principal role. He is said to want ownership or significant control - a structure similar to Toto Wolff’s part-stake at Mercedes.

"Horner wants to be involved in building something, not just managing it," Brundle added. "He wants far-reaching powers and influence."

The Briton has reportedly explored options ranging from buying into an existing team to founding an entirely new one, though F1’s current stakeholders remain firmly opposed to adding a twelfth entry.

"Current teams and stakeholders will put a lot of pressure on the FIA to say they don’t want a twelfth team at the moment," Brundle noted.

Still, he believes Horner’s return in some capacity is "quite realistic."