Marko clears Verstappen for 2026 Nurburgring 24h

Max Verstappen has been given the green light by Dr Helmut Marko to contest the 2026 Nurburgring 24 Hours - but not Le Mans.

The four-time Formula 1 world champion last weekend went through Germany’s strict permit system by completing mandatory laps in a power-limited GT4 Porsche, allowing him to now graduate to top-level GT3 machinery.

"I think it’s great that a Formula 1 driver, who has a variety of commitments besides racing - simulator, marketing and PR appointments - still takes the time for something like this with such enthusiasm," Marko told RTL.

The 82-year-old also criticised the strict licensing process.

"And then this German procedure, where a four-time world champion has to prove he can drive around the Ring in a 240-hp Porsche, is unique," Marko said. "But he took all of that on himself, even though he’s probably already done 1000 laps around the Nurburgring in the simulator. So he wasn’t unprepared."

Asked if he has already given Verstappen the go-ahead for next year’s 24-hour race at the circuit, Marko was emphatic: "Yes!"

He admitted that Red Bull’s recent struggles contributed to Verstappen’s interest in non-F1 racing.

"The Nurburgring and the Nordschleife are, of course, something that fascinates every racer. During the time when our car wasn’t competitive, it was his great passion. Now both are working.

"I’m sure he’ll compete, and he’ll be prepared enough to challenge for the overall victory."

However, Marko drew a firm line under the idea of a Le Mans entry.

"Le Mans is not on the program," the Austrian insisted. "Le Mans is a different story. The speed differences and the different categories are even greater there. For now - endurance racing only at the Nurburgring."